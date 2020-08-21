It's a $420 drop from list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 9th-gen Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Apply coupon code "SAVE10" to get this deal and save $230 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 128GB M.2 PCIe SSD; 1TB SATA 7,200 RPM HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "SAVE10" for a savings of $305 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 Comet Lake 2.90GHz 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD; 2TB 7,200 rpm HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU graphics card
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $500 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 9th-gen Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: i3880-5951BLK-PUS
Save on laptops, monitors, desktops, and accessories. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Get the extra 8% off via coupon code "CLEARANCE8".
That's the lowest price we could find by $28, though most store charge at least $450. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
That's $4 under our previous mention, the best we've seen, and the lowest price we could find by $50 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Canon Lake i3-8121U 2.2GHz dual core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB SATA HDD
- Radeon 540 2GB graphics card
- 2 HDMI, 4 USB
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: BOXNUC8i3CYSM1
Apply coupon code "4870720" for a savings of $221 off the list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it. (Longer warranties are available at additional cost.)
- Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
- includes 22” widescreen monitor and keyboard
Shop laptops from $629 and desktops from $499. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
Save $512 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav155w10p1c5104b
That's $492 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav145w10p1c4106
That's $544 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB 7200rpm HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3671w10ph2097
That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Staples
- 2 USB-C ports
- LED charging indicators
- 4-cell battery
- powers Dell laptops, as well as functioning as a standard power bank w/ USB charging
- Model: PW7015M
Apply coupon code "SAVE10" to get $27 under our mention from two days ago, $189 off the list price, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) InfinityEdge touch FHD display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "SAVE10" to get this deal and save $13 off list on this well-reviewed keyboard. (Dell Home is also the only seller offering it right now.)
Update: The price has increased to $21.59. Buy Now at Dell Home
- designed specifically for Chrome OS
- Chrome shortcut keys
- multimedia, calculator, search, system lock, print screen
- Model: KB5220W-C
Get this price via coupon code "SAVE10" and save $364 off list. It's a $74 drop since last week. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Core i5 8300H 2.30GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, and 128GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
