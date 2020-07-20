New
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro Core i5 Coffee Lake Small Desktop
$499 $999
free shipping

It's $500 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 9th-gen Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/20/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Desktops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i5 Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register