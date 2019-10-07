New
Dell Small Business · 17 mins ago
Dell Vostro Comet Lake i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD
$569 $1,041
free shipping

That's $472 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • 10th Gen Comet Lake Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz quad-core processor
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD
  • 15.6" (1920x1080) LED-backlit screen
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 15-3590
