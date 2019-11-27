Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business · 51 mins ago
Dell Vostro Coffee Lake i7 8-Core Small Desktop
$569 $1,142
Features
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 Coffee Lake 3.0GHz 8-core processor
  • 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD
  • DVD/RW drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
