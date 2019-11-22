Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro Coffee Lake i5 2.4GHz Laptop w/ 3GB GPU & 256GB SSD
$709 $1,427
free shipping

That's $718 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • 9th-generation Intel i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 3GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
