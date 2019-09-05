New
Dell Small Business · 58 mins ago
Dell Vostro Coffee Lake i3 Quad Small Desktop
$349
free shipping

Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro Intel Coffee Lake i3 3.6GHz Small Desktop PC for $349 with free shipping. That's $50 under our February mention, $364 off and the lowest price we've seen this year. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i3-8100 3.6GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
  • 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 1TB SATA HDD
  • 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 4.0
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy from Dell Small Business
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/5/2019
    Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Desktops Dell Small Business Dell
Core i3 Business Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register