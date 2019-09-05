Personalize your DealNews Experience
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro Intel Coffee Lake i3 3.6GHz Small Desktop PC for $349 with free shipping. That's $50 under our February mention, $364 off and the lowest price we've seen this year. Buy Now
Dell Home offers its Dell XPS Tower 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 4.7GHz Desktop PC with $512GB SSD for $1,399.99. Coupon code "DTXPSAFF1" cuts the price to $949.99. With free shipping, that is $500 off list and is the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $930.99 after the above coupon. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 2.9GHz 6-core Desktop PC for $529 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, $399 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Dell Inspiron 5000 Series 5675 AMD Ryzen 7 3.4GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $685.32 with free shipping. That's $14 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $235. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake i7 3GHz 8-Core Desktop Computer, for $1,371.99. Coupon code "DTXPSAFF1" drops it to $930.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $469 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store offers a selection of refurbished Dell OptiPlex 9020 desktops, with prices starting from $169. (Prices are as shown.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That yields a savings of up to $270 on over 80 models. Shop Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Alienware Aurora R8 Coffee Lake i7 Gaming Desktop PC for $1,518.99. Coupon code "AW150AFF" cuts that to $1,371.99. With free shipping, that's $883 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $1,299.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as $570 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Skytech Shadow AMD Ryzen 5 3.4GHz Desktop for $639.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our March mention, $259 off list, and the best price we've seen since Black Friday. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 7000 Series 7590 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $899 with free shipping. That's $742 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $80 less in last month's mention. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers the LG UM69 74.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $999.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with our expired mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $150 Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 14 5490 Comet Lake i5 14" Laptop for $619 with free shipping. That's $522 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers the LG 85.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $250 Dell Gift Card for $2,197 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $50 under our mention from four days ago and the lowest price we could find by $250. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Dell 12,000mAh Portable Battery Pack for $11.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell 17" Gaming Backpack for $27.24 with free shipping. That's $28 off and tied with last week's expired mention as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 5590 Comet Lake i5 15.6" Laptop for $579 with free shipping. That's $562 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
