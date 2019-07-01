New
Dell Vostro Coffee Lake i3 Quad Small Desktop PC
$471 $785
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro Coffee Lake i3 3.6GHz Small Desktop Computer for $549. Coupon code "VOSTRO40" drops it to $470.83. With free shipping, that's $314 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Coffee Lake i3-9100 3.6GHz quad core processor
  • 8GB memory & 1TB storage
  • 802.11n wireless
  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Code "VOSTRO40"
  • Expires 7/1/2019
    Published 33 min ago
