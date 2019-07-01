New
Dell Small Business · 33 mins ago
$471 $785
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro Coffee Lake i3 3.6GHz Small Desktop Computer for $549. Coupon code "VOSTRO40" drops it to $470.83. With free shipping, that's $314 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Coffee Lake i3-9100 3.6GHz quad core processor
- 8GB memory & 1TB storage
- 802.11n wireless
- Bluetooth 4.0
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Details
Comments
Related Offers
New
Dell Home · 2 hrs ago
Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 6-Core Desktop w/ 16GB RAM
$700 $1,000
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" cuts that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago at $300 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 3 days ago
Dell XPS Tower Special Edition Coffee Lake i7 3.6GHz 8-Core Desktop PC
$1,519 w/ $200 Visa gift card
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.6GHz 8-Core Desktop PC bundled with a $200 Visa gift card for $1,567.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's a total savings of $232 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Coupon code "50OFF699" now cuts it to $1,518.99. Buy Now
Features
- Intel 9th generation Core i7-9700 3.6GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 2TB HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB graphics
- 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Dell Inspiron 24 3000 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.7GHz 23.8" 1080p All-In-One Touchscreen Desktop PC
$499 $699
free shipping
Walmart offers the Dell Inspiron 24 3000 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.7GHz 23.8" 1080p All-In-One Touchscreen Desktop PC for $499 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $96.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-7130U 2.7GHz Kaby Lake processor
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED-backlit touchscreen
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: i3477-3869BLK
Dell Home · 3 days ago
Dell Inspiron 27 7000 Coffee Lake i7 2.4GHz 27" Touchscreen AIO PC
$1,372 w/ $200 Visa Gift Card $1,689
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 27 7000 Intel Coffee Lake i7 2.4GHz 27" Touchscreen All-in-One Desktop PC bundled with a $200 Visa gift card for $1,420.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's a total savings of $468 and is the lowest price we could find.
Update: Coupon code "50OFF699" now cuts it to $1,371.99. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700T Coffee Lake 2.4GHz processor
- 27" touchscreen display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD,
- Nvidia GeForce GTX1050 4GB video card
- Bluetooth 4.1
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
New
Ends Today
Woot · 3 hrs ago
Refurbished Lenovo Laptops & Desktops at Woot
from $180
free shipping w/ Prime
Today only, Woot discounts a selection of refurbished Lenovo Laptops & Desktops. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. With prices starting from $179.99, save on up to four models. Shop Now
Tips
- A 90-day Shivnet Technology Solutions or 1-year CNB Computers warranty applies
Walmart · 17 hrs ago
Overpowered i7 6-Core Gaming PC w/ 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 8GB GPU
$899 $1,899
free shipping
Walmart offers the Overpowered Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $899 with free shipping. That's $1,000 off and very strong specs for a PC at this price. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 32GB RAM
- 512GB SSD + 2TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: DTW2
HP · 5 days ago
HP Hot Summer Deals
up to 62% off
free shipping
HP takes up to 62% off of a selection of laptops, desktops, printers, monitors, and more during HP's Hot Summer Deals Event. Plus, these deals bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 6 hrs ago
HP Pavilion Coffee Lake i3 Quad Desktop PC w/ Monitor
$370 $699
free shipping
Walmart offers the HP Pavilion Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.6GHz Quad Desktop PC bundled with the HP 24w 23.8" 1080p LED Monitor for $369.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $329 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8100 3.6GHz Coffee Lake processor
- 4GB RAM, 16GB Optane memory, & 1TB hard drive
- DVD writer
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- VGA & HDMI connections
Dell Small Business · 21 hrs ago
Dell Kaby Lake i5 Dual 16" 1080p Laptop
$444 $990
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 5000 Series Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 2.5GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop in Era Grey for $539. Coupon code "VOSTRO40" knocks that to $443.99. With free shipping, that's $95 under our mention from two weeks ago, $546 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-7200U 2.5GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 4 days ago
Dell PowerEdge Servers
up to 49% off
free shipping
Choose from a wide variety of rack and tower servers
Dell Small Business takes up to 49% off select Dell PowerEdge servers. Plus take an extra $100 off servers priced $899 or more via coupon code "SERVER100", an extra $300 off servers priced $1,499 or more via coupon code "SERVER300", or an extra $400 off servers priced $1,999 or more via coupon code "SERVER400". Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after noted coupons:
- Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $992 ($746 off)
-
Dell PowerEdge R730 Intel Xeon Broadwell 1.7GHz 1U Rack Server for $1089 ($802 off)
Dell Small Business · 3 wks ago
AMD Radeon R5 430 Half-Height 2GB Video Card
$60 $100
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the AMD Radeon R5 430 Half-Height 2GB Video Card for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from four days ago, $40 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- DisplayPort and DVI-I outputs
Dell Small Business · 2 wks ago
JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker
$220 $300
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker in several colors (Black pictured) for $219.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $80 off list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Most retailers are matching this discount
Features
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- up to 15 hours of playtime per charge
Dell Home · 4 days ago
Dell Whiskey Lake i3 Dual 14" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop
$412 w/ $100 Visa Gift Card $529
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Series 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in Grey for $411.59. Plus, you'll receive a $100 Visa Gift Card. Thanks to the gift card, that's $18 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find now by $68. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S 64-bit
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 3 hrs ago
Dell Inspiron Ryzen 5 2500U Quad 16" Laptop
$280 $330
free shipping
Ending today, Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Series AMD Ryzen 5 2500U 2GHz 15.6" Laptop for $329.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $280.49. With free shipping, that's $50 under our mention from five days ago (although that came with $66 in Rakuten points), the best outright price we've seen, and the best today by $50. Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 5 2500U 2GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: I5575-A410BLU-PUS
Dell Home · 4 days ago
Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Series 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake i3 2.1GHz 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop
$490 $619
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its 3.8-lb. Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Series 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake i3 2.1GHz 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop, bundled with a $100 Visa gift card, for $489.99 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $80 under last month's mention and the best price we could find now by $84. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Whiskey Lake i3-8145U 2.1GHz dual-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 LED-backlit touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 4 days ago
Dell 27" LED-backlit LCD Monitor
$171 w/ $50 Visa gift card
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell SE2719H 27" 1080p IPS LED-Backlit LCD Monitor, bundled with a $50 Visa gift card, for $170.99 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $19, although we saw it for $2 less in May. (It's also within $2 of the lowest price we've seen.) Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 5ms response time
- HDMI, VGA
- tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: SE2719H
