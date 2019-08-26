New
Dell Vostro Coffee Lake i3 Quad Desktop PC
$399 $713
free shipping

Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro Coffee Lake i3 3.6GHz Desktop Computer for $399 with free shipping. That's $314 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less last month. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Coffee Lake i3-9100 3.6GHz quad core processor
  • 4GB memory & 1TB hard drive
  • 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
