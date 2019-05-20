Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro Intel Coffee Lake i3 3.6GHz Desktop PC for $389 with free shipping. That's $20 under our March mention, $324 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i3-8100 3.6GHz Coffee Lake processor
  • 4GB RAM, 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 4.0
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit