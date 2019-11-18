Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business · 58 mins ago
Dell Vostro Coffee Lake Core i3 Small Desktop
$299 $713
free shipping

That's $414 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Core i3-8100 3.6GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
  • 4GB RAM; 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • DVD burner
  • Bluetooth 4.0, Gigabit Ethernet, and HDMI
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
