Dell Small Business · 58 mins ago
Dell Vostro Coffee Lake Core i3 Small Desktop
$299 $389
free shipping

That's $129 under our May mention, $414 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

  • Use coupon code "PREBF299" to get this price.
  • Intel Core i3-8100 3.6GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
  • 4GB RAM
  • 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • DVD burner
  • Bluetooth 4.0, Gigabit Ethernet, and HDMI
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Code "PREBF299"
  • Expires 11/15/2019
    Published 58 min ago
