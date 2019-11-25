Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Dell Small Business · 30 mins ago
Dell Vostro 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 6-Core Small Desktop w/ 256GB SSD
$499 $999
free shipping

That's $50 under our July mention, $500 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • DVD/RW drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Desktops Dell Small Business Dell
Core i5 Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register