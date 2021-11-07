That's $1,128 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3 Tiger Lake octa-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (Includes Windows 11 Pro license)
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's $607 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's $924 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX350 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: cav135w10p2c1129tmpbfdb
It's $30 under our September mention, $514 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 (720p) anti-glare LED-Backlit Display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
Save on over 20 builds (including two that require coupon codes, as noted on the sale page) – they're marked at least $141 off and as much as $1,235 off their list price. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 15 3511 10th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $579 ($231 off).
It's $100 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Green (pictured) or Black.
- AMD Ryzen 5 3450U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: GWTN156-4
That's the best price we could find by $300. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display w/ 144Hz refresh rate
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10
- Model: Sword15001
That's $10 under our mention from last week, $1909 off list, and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- Intel Core I7-3520M 3rd Gen. 2.9GHz CPU
- 13.3" 1280×800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 480GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD102LL/A
It's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
That's $240 under our mention from two weeks ago and a $261 savings off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows Pro 11 64-bit
- Model: smx8490w11ph3707
Save on a range of laptops and desktops for your home or office. Many builds are discounted by 35% by coupon "SAVE35" (eligible items are marked.) Otherwise, the discounts are reflected in the prices on the product pages. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
Save $522 with this Black Friday deal that's 42% off. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro
- Model: smv5890w11ph0097
Save $230 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 3440x1440 (Ultrawide 1440p) resolution at 144 Hz (Native with DP1.4)
- 1ms response time
- 2 HDMI 2.0 ports
- 5 SuperSpeed USB 3.2 ports
- headphone out jack
- Model: S3422DWG
That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 27" 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- 1500R curvature
- 165Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync
- 2 HDMI ports & DisplayPort
- height- and tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: S2722DGM
That's $964 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10300H 2.5GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Apply coupon code "BFDTLQ2" to get $60 under our mention from last week and save $550 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro and a free Windows 11 Pro upgrade
- DVD/RW drive
