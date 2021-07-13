Dell Vostro 7510 11th-Gen i7 15.6" Laptop w/ 1TB SSD for $1,149
Dell Vostro 7510 11th-Gen i7 15.6" Laptop w/ 1TB SSD
$1,149 $2,284
free shipping

That's a savings of $1,135 for this new release model. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920 x 1080 LED display
  • 16GB RAM; 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro
