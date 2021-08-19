Dell Vostro 7500 10th-Gen i7 15.6" Laptop w/ 4GB GPU for $959
Dell Vostro 7500 10th-Gen i7 15.6" Laptop w/ 4GB GPU
$959 $1,927
  • 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H 2.60GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro
