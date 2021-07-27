Dell Vostro 5890 10th-Gen. i7 Desktop w/ 256GB SSD for $699

That's a savings of $542 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $54 under the best price we could find for the PC without the stand elsewhere. (Note: The monitor is not included, as detailed below.) Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- The pictured monitor is not included, only the stand. (This PC is designed to fit inside a custom monitor stand to look like an AIO PC.) Other stands that support larger monitors are available for purchase separately.
- 11th-Gen Intel i5-1145G7 Tiger Lake 2.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Class 35 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- OptiPlex Ultra Height Adjustable Stand (Pro2) for 19" to 27" displays
- Model: s010o3090uffus
Save $648 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav5890w10ps05b7
That's $220 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Refurbished monitor brands may vary based on current available stock.
- 3rd-Gen Intel Sandy Bridge i5-2400 quad-core 3.20 GHz CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD ROM
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save on over 30 configurations priced from $339. The banner states up to 40% off, but we found deeper discounts within. Shop Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- Pictured is the Dell Latitude 7410 10th-Gen. i4 14" 2-in-1 Laptop for $999 ($1,565 off).
Save on laptops, desktops, peripherals, and more – you may have to use coupon codes listed with individual items. (If there's no coupon code needed, try code "EXTRAFIVE" to maybe get an extra 5% off.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Yoga 6 4th-Gen. Ryzen 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop for $699.99 via coupon code "Back2Savings2" ($150 off).
That's $200 under the lowest price we could find for a desktop with similar specs elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11700F 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD +1TB HDD
- Windows 10
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU graphics card
- Model: G15CE-B9
Save on certified refurbished laptops, monitors, and desktops directly from Acer. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer Nitro 34" Ultrawide 1440p 144Hz IPS Monitor for $349.99 ($100 under new)
Apply coupon code "2021JULYDEAL4" to save an extra $200 off 10 configurations of desktops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Not valid on clearance items.
It's a savings of $514 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
It's $625 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel i5-11300H Tiger Lake 3.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv155w10p1c7500
It's $835 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX450 with 2GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv145w10p1c4003
Apply coupon code "SUPPORTSMALL" to save on up to five items per order. The code applies to OptiPlex, Latitude, Precision PCs, PowerEdge Servers, and select electronics and accessories. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Valid on select items only.
Get this price via coupon code "STUDENT50" and save $280 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 4th-gen AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 2.1GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $712 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.4" UHD+ 3840x2400 LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: INS0095788-R0014896-SA
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- 24" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: S2421H
- UPC: 884116375500
That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI and VGA inputs
- Model: E2318HR
