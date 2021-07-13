Dell Vostro 5890 10th-Gen. i7 Desktop for $699

That's $514 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
With discounts up to half off, it's the best sale we've seen all year. Save on laptops, desktops, monitors, and more. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Inspiron 15 3000 15.6" Core i3 Laptop with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD for $429 (a savings of $121).
Use coupon code "DTXPSSEAFF79" for s a$600 savings. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER 8GB GPU
- DVD writer
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: xd8940ser30haff
That's $10 under our mention from last month, and a savings of $117 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day uptstore warranty applies.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi card
- cables
That's a savings of $512 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Use coupon code "DTSMB15" to save $587 off list. Buy Now at HP
- This PC is made to order and is expected to ship in mid- to late-October.
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150GE 3.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 3J459AV_MB
Save on certified refurbished laptops, monitors, and desktops directly from Acer. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer Nitro 34" Ultrawide 1440p 144Hz IPS Monitor for $349.99 ($100 under new)
Apply coupon code "2021JULYDEAL4" to save an extra $200 off 10 configurations of desktops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Not valid on clearance items.
Apply coupon code "10GAMER2021" to save $170. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Generation Unlocked Intel i7-11700K 3.6GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU w/ RGB Liquid cooling
- HyperX 8GB RAM; WD Black 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1X7B6AV_1
That's a savings of $585. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Intel Iris Xe graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3007so
Save $420 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- AMD Ryzen R7 5800H 3.2GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $764 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11370H 3.3GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX450 with 2GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save $764 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv155w10p1c5112so
That's a savings of $350. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core processor
- 16GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD + 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GPU
That's a savings of $645 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.90GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Dell KB216 Wired Keyboard
It's $25 under our mention from June, $150 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Pentium Gold 7505 2.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 23.8" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- bipod stand
Apply code "BFIJDT6" to save $210 Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-10100 3.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro English
Sign In or Register