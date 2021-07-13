Dell Vostro 5890 10th-Gen. i7 Desktop for $699
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 5890 10th-Gen. i7 Desktop w/ 256GB SSD
$699 $1,213
free shipping

That's $514 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • DVD/RW drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
