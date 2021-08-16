Dell Vostro 5890 10th-Gen i7 Desktop PC w/ 2GB GPU for $879
Dell Technologies · 32 mins ago
Dell Vostro 5890 10th-Gen i7 Desktop PC w/ 2GB GPU
$879 $1,527
free shipping

That's $648 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
  • 16GB RAM, 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 2GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
