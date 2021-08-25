Dell Vostro 5890 10th-Gen i5 Desktop w/ 512GB SSD for $609
Dell Technologies · 52 mins ago
Dell Vostro 5890 10th-Gen i5 Desktop w/ 512GB SSD
$609 $1,099
That's $490 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
  • DVD/RW drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
