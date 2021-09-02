Dell Vostro 5890 10th-Gen i5 Desktop w/ 512GB SSD for $439
Dell Technologies · 33 mins ago
Dell Vostro 5890 10th-Gen i5 Desktop w/ 512GB SSD
$439 $769
free shipping

Coupon codes "LDDTLQ2" and "VOSTRO40" stack, dropping this model to its lowest-ever price. (It's a $170 drop since just last week, and $659 off its list price.) Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Code "LDDTLQ2"
    Code "VOSTRO40"
  • Expires 9/6/2021
