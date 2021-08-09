Dell Vostro 5890 10th-Gen. i5 Desktop PC for $679
New
Dell Technologies · 29 mins ago
Dell Vostro 5890 10th-Gen. i5 Desktop PC w/ NVIDIA GeForce 7230 2GB GPU
$679 $1,241
free shipping

That's $562 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10400F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD + 1TB 7,200rpm HDD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 2GB GPU graphics card
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Desktops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i5 Top Tech Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register