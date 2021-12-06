That is a $678 drop from the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 2GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro
Apply coupon code "VOSTRO40" to take $497 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (w/ Windows 11 Pro license)
- DVD/RW drive
- Model: smv5890w11ph0097
Save on nearly 20 configurations. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i 11th-Gen. i7 14" Laptop fir $999.99 (low by $230).
You'd pay $14 more for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mobile Shark via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Intel Skylake Core i7-6700 3.4GHz quad-core processor
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $144. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-gen.Intel Core i5-10400F 2.90GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: N50-610-UR14
Save on over 30 models including Pavilion gaming, Envy, Omen gaming, and more. Many models are customizable. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP Pavilion 4th-Gen Ryzen 3 Gaming Desktop for $549.99 ($100 off).
It's the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
That's a savings of $964 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX350 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64 bit
- Model: cav135w10p2c1129tmpbfdb
That's 60% off and a savings of $2,074. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10850H 2.7GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia Quadro T2000 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro
- Model: xctop755015usrf_vp
Save $1,034 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro (Includes Windows 11 Pro License)
That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 27" 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- 1500R curvature
- 165Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync
- 2 HDMI ports & DisplayPort
- height- and tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: S2722DGM
Save $401 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 i7-1195G7 1.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core processor
- 13.4" 1920 x 1200 InfinityEdge display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit (w/ Windows 11 Pro license)
- Model: smx13w11p2c3100p
That's $596 off, and comes with one year of ProSupport, which normally adds around $20. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro w/ Win 11 Pro License
It's $250 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- AMD Ryzen 5 5000 Series CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVIDIA GeForce SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: i7415-A906BLU-PUS
