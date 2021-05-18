Dell Vostro 5880 10th-Gen. i5 Desktop PC for $529
Dell Technologies · 17 mins ago
Dell Vostro 5880 10th-Gen. i5 Desktop PC
$529 $956
free shipping

That's $427 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 1B 7,200 rpm SATA HDD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • DVD/RW drive
Core i5
