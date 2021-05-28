Dell Vostro 5880 10th-Gen. i5 Desktop PC for $499
Dell Technologies · 58 mins ago
Dell Vostro 5880 10th-Gen. i5 Desktop PC
$499 $999
free shipping

Apply coupon code "SUMMERVDT3 " to take $500 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • DVD/RW drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Code "SUMMERVDT3 "
  • Expires 6/7/2021
    Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
