- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11390H 3.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- VIDIA GeForce MX 450 2GB GPU
- Windows 11 Pro
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Gemini Lake R 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smi153w10p1c5103p
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17" 2560x1600 touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: i7706-7821SLV-PUS
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX350 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: cav135w10p2c1129tmpbfdb
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: K513EA-OB74
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH00001
- Intel Core i5-L16G7 1.4GHz Lakefield 5-core CPU
- 13.3" QXGA 1536x2048 Foldable 2K OLED touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 20RK000PUS
- Available in Blizzard White.
- MediaTek MT8173C 1.7GHz quad-core CPU
- 11" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB flash storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82HG0006US
- UPC: 195477494329
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows Pro 11 64-bit
- Model: smx8490w11ph3707
- 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro
- Model: smv5890w11ph0097
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 60Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI, 3 x USB 3.0
- DisplayPort 1.2
- AMD FreeSync
- Model: S3221QS
- UPC: 884116375623
- 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3888w10ph7057
- 3440x1440 (Ultrawide 1440p) resolution at 144 Hz (Native with DP1.4)
- 1ms response time
- 2 HDMI 2.0 ports
- 5 SuperSpeed USB 3.2 ports
- headphone out jack
- Model: S3422DWG
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- USB-C & 2 HDMI inputs
- USB 3.2 Type-A port
- Model: S2722QC
