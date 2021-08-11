Dell Vostro 5510 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $739
Dell Vostro 5510 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop
$739 $1,284
  • 11th-Gen Intel i5-11300H Tiger Lake 3.1GHz quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
