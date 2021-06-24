Dell Vostro 5510 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $729

Save $598 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11300H 2.6GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's $428 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save on over 30 configurations priced from $339. The banner states up to 40% off, but we found deeper discounts within. Shop Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- Pictured is the Dell Latitude 7410 10th-Gen. i4 14" 2-in-1 Laptop for $999 ($1,565 off).
It's over $500 less than its original price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav143w10p2c4014
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $210 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LED display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WR000AUS
Apply coupon code "2021JUNEDEAL1" to save on a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Excludes clearance items.
- All refurb Dell products are backed by a 100-day Dell warranty.
That's an $85 drop from last week and $230 off list. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2.0GHz 8-core CPU
- 12GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- 17.3" 1600x900 HD touch display
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1D3E3AV_1
That's $50 under what Microsoft charges direct. Most stores charge $649 or more.
Update: It's now $569. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH-00024
With coupon code "DTDEAL6", it's the lowest price we've seen and a savings of $645. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3888w10ph7057
Use coupon code "DTDEAL5" for a $411 savings. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- DVD writer
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cto8940w10prkl2h
Apply coupon code "SAVE50" to drop it to $619. That's a savings of $451 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv5890w10pcml02b5
Get this price via coupon code "SAVE50" and save $450 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's a savings of $40 off the list price, plus you'll bag a free $30 gift card. Buy Now at Dell Home
- The gift card will appear in the "show savings" section at checkout. It will arrive within 20 days from ship date via email and carries a 90-day expiration.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- -5° to 21° adjustable tilt
- HDMI port
- VGA port
- Model: SE2222H
Apply coupon code "DTDEAL4" to get this price. It's $311 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $107 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day uptstore warranty applies.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi card
- cables
That's $160 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
