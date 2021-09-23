That's a $30 drop from two weeks ago, $585 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel i5-11300H Tiger Lake 3.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a savings of $711 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-11370H 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Thanks to coupon code "SAVE17", this drops to $120 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
'Tis a $30 drop since last month and a savings of $514 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's a $80 drop form last month, $622 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv145w10p2c3003tp
Save up to $900 on a selection of laptops from Alienware, HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Microsoft, and more, including gaming, touch, chromebooks, 4K, and 2-in-1 models with prices starting from
$119 $129. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the Lenovo Chromebook 3 AMD A6 11" Laptop for
$119$129 (low by $50$40).
Coupon code "2021SEPTDEAL1" takes $500 off several laptop models with a wide range of specs. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell Precision 7520 Skylake i7 15.6" Laptop for $719 after coupon ($500 off).
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies on all Dell refurbished systems.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Save on 17 models from Acer, Lenovo, MSI, and more. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Razer Blade 15 RZ09-03304E42-R3U1 i7 15.6" Laptop w/ 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD for $1,899 ($200 low).
It's $13 under our last mention, a savings of $144 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- MediaTek MT 8183C 2GHz octa-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: NX.HUVAA.006
20 builds are on offer, and coupon code "SAVE17" gets an extra discount on marked items. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 11th-Gen. i3 15.6" Laptop for $439.07 after code "SAVE17" ($101 off).
Save up to 45% on a selection of desktops. Plus, apply coupon code "SAVE17" to snag an extra 17% off select Inspiron and XPS desktops. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 10th Gen. i5 Desktop for $621.67 after code "SAVE17".
Save at least $694 on these high-powered laptops and desktops. (Marked items require you to use coupon code "SAVE35" to get the discount.) Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Precision 3650 11th-Gen. i5 Tower Workstation w/ 5 Years of ProSupport for $1289.22 via code "SAVE35" ($694 off).
Save on select PowerEdge tower and rack server models with deals starting at $599. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell PowerEdge T140 Coffee Lake Celeron Tower Server for $599 ($350 off).
It's a savings of $774 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11370H 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv155w10p1c5112
That's a savings of $1,749 off the list price.
Update: The price dropped to $1,419. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10850H 2.7Ghz 6-Core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1200 IPS LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA Quadro T2000 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $458 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3681nmcrs2075
Apply coupon code "SAVE17" to save $410 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10875H 2.3GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 17" 1920x1200 Infinity Edge display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
