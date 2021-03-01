New
Dell Technologies · 39 mins ago
Dell Vostro 5500 11th-Gen i5 15.6" 1080p Laptop
$679 $1,141
free shipping

That's a savings of $452 off the list price.

Features
  • 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) anti-glare narrow border display
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
