Dell Small Business · 55 mins ago
Dell Vostro 5490 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i7 14" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$809 $1,570
free shipping

That's a savings of $761 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • 10th-generation Intel i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce MX250 2GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
