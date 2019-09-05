New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 5481 Whiskey Lake i7 14" 1080p Laptop
$599 $1,376
free shipping

That's $140 under last week's mention, $777 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now

  • Use code “BIZLT599” to get this discount.
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive with 128GB M.2 NVMe SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce MX130 2GB graphics card
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
