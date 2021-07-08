Dell Vostro 5410 11th-Gen. i7 14" Laptop for $849
Dell Technologies · 35 mins ago
Dell Vostro 5410 11th-Gen. i7 14" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$849 $1,613
  • 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11370H 3.3GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
  • 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce MX450 with 2GB GPU graphics card
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
