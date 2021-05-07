Dell Vostro 5410 11th-Gen. i7 14" Laptop for $899
Dell Technologies · 45 mins ago
Dell Vostro 5410 11th-Gen. i7 14" Laptop
$899 $1,713
Features
  • 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce MX450 2GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro
