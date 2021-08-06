Dell Vostro 5410 11th-Gen i5 14" Laptop for $779
Dell Technologies · 38 mins ago
Dell Vostro 5410 11th-Gen i5 14" Laptop
$779 $1,399
free shipping

That's $620 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 11th-Gen Intel i5-11300H Tiger Lake 3.1GHz quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce MX450 2GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Details
Comments
