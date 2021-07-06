Dell Vostro 5410 11th-Gen. i5 14" Laptop for $659
Dell Vostro 5410 11th-Gen. i5 14" Laptop
$659 $1,213
free shipping

That's $554 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-11300H 3.10GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
