Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 5000 Desktop Coffe Lake i7 Desktop
$669 $1,213
free shipping

At $545 off list price, that puts this recently-released desktop at almost half price. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

  • 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
