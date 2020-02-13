Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 5000 Coffee Lake Core i7 Desktop PC
$789 $1,356
free shipping

That's $567 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GT 730 2GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Published 13 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
