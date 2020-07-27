New
Dell Technologies · 46 mins ago
Dell Vostro 5000 Coffee Lake Core i5 Desktop PC
$499 $999
free shipping

It's $500 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 9th-gen Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/27/2020
    Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Desktops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i5 Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register