Dell Technologies · 41 mins ago
Dell Vostro 5000 9th-Gen. i5 6-Core Desktop PC w/ 256GB SSD
$499 $599
free shipping

Apply code "SUMMER499" to get $500 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • DVD/CD drive
  • Code "SUMMER499"
