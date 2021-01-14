New
Dell Technologies · 37 mins ago
Dell Vostro 5000 11th-Gen. i7 14" Laptop
$719 $1,427
free shipping

It's $708 under list, $30 under our mention from last week, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i7 14 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register