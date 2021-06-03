Dell Vostro 5000 11th-Gen. i7 14" Laptop for $899
Dell Technologies · 39 mins ago
Dell Vostro 5000 11th-Gen. i7 14" Laptop
$899 $1,670
free shipping

That's $771 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 11th gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake 2.8GHz quad-core CPU
  • 16GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080) FHD display
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
