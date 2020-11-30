New
Dell Technologies · 28 mins ago
Dell Vostro 5000 10th-Gen. i5 Desktop w/ 512GB SSD
$529 $1,070
free shipping

It's over half off at $541 under list price, and the best we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10400 2.90GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • 802.11ac 1x1 WiFi, Bluetooth
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Desktops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i5 Cyber Monday
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register