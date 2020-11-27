New
Dell Technologies · 11 mins ago
Dell Vostro 5000 10th-Gen. i5 Desktop w/ 256GB SSD
$629 $1,213
free shipping

It's recently-released, so a $584 drop from list price is substantial. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 2GB graphics card
  • Windows 10 Pro
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 11 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i5 SSD Black Friday
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register