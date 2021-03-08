New
Dell Vostro 5000 10th-Gen i7 Desktop PC w/ 6GB GPU
Features
  • Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, & 2TB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
