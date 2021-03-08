It's $922 under list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, & 2TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Apply code "SAVE17" to drop the price and save $202. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
Save on a range of configurations for home and office needs. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 1-year CNB Computers warranty applies.
Save on about a dozen builds of this solid workhorse. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
Apply code "2021MARDEAL3" to save an extra $125 select desktops priced $299 or more. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Not valid on clearance items.
- Pictured is the Dell OptiPlex 3040 Skylake i3 SFF Desktop PC for $224 after coupon ($125 off list).
That's $150 below the list price. Buy Now at HP
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 4600G 3.70GHz 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1TB 7,200 rpm hard drive
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
- USB black wired keyboard and mouse combo
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 20W63AA#ABA
It's $311 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) InfinityEdge display
- 8GB RAM and 256 GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $51 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Pentium Gold 5405U 2.3GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save $357 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3001
It's $627 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav145w10p2c511tp
That's the lowest price we've seen & a savings of $260. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "7390LAP35" to save an extra 35% off select laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Not valid on clearance items.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
Apply coupon code "SAVE17" to save $112 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "2021MARDEAL2" to save $200 off select laptops priced $499 or more. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Not valid on clearance items.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
Sign In or Register