New
Dell Technologies · 15 mins ago
Dell Vostro 5000 10th-Gen i7 Desktop PC w/ 6GB GPU
$1,119 $1,427
free shipping

That's $922 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, & 2TB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 15 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Desktops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i7
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register