New
Dell Technologies · 27 mins ago
Dell Vostro 5000 10th-Gen i5 Small Desktop PC w/ 512GB SSD
$529 $1,070
free shipping

That's a savings of $541 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • Intel Core i5-10400 2.90GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/7/2020
    Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Desktops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i5 Cyber Monday
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register