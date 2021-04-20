Save $450 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- DVD/RW drive
-
Published 23 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Apply code "2021APRILDEAL1" to get this deal. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Excludes clearance.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
- Pictured is the Refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7040 MT i5 Desktop w/ 8GB RAM & 250GB SSD for $174 after code.
Apply code "2021APRILDEAL2" to save an extra $150 off 10 configurations of refurbished OptiPlex 3050 desktops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance systems are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty is provided.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
Clip the $20 coupon and apply code "P22UUS55" to save a total of $70. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5th gen. Intel Core i5-5250U Broadwell 1.60 dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: B5
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save $236 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050E 1.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Internet of Things LTSC
Save on a selection of laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Lenovo Ideapad Slim 7 i7 14" Laptop w/ 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD for $849.99 ($250 off).
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save $271 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Pentium Gold G6400 4.0GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save $400 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3004
Save on everything you need to make your workstation a well-oiled machine, from laptops powered by 11th-gen. i7 CPUs to enormous curved 38" ultrawide monitors. Coupon codes and gift card offers abound, as noted on the product pages.
Note: Do not oil these machines. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
It's a $779 drop from its original price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- functions as tablet or laptop
It's a savings of $564 off list and it includes one year of ProSupport for free, which would cost up to $129 normally. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core I3-1125G4 2GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10-Pro 64-bit
- 1-year ProSupport included
It's $129 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2.0GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: I5505-A774RVR-PUS
Sign In or Register