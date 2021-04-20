New
Dell Technologies · 23 mins ago
Dell Vostro 5000 10th-Gen. i5 Desktop PC
$549 $999
free shipping

Save $450 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • DVD/RW drive
