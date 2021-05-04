Dell Vostro 3888 10th-Gen i7 Desktop PC for $749
Dell Vostro 3888 10th-Gen i7 Desktop PC
$749 $1,284
free shipping

That's $535 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • DVD/RW drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
