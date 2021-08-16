Dell Vostro 3888 10th-Gen. i5 Compact Desktop PC for $569
Dell Technologies · 32 mins ago
Dell Vostro 3888 10th-Gen. i5 Compact Desktop PC
$569 $999
Features
  • 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • DVD/RW drive
