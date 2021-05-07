Dell Vostro 3888 10th-Gen. i5 Compact Desktop PC for $509
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 3888 10th-Gen. i5 Compact Desktop PC
$509 $927
free shipping

That's a savings of $418 off list and the best price we could find.

Features
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
